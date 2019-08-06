{{featured_button_text}}
Betty Ann Olsen

THOMPSON, IOWA - Betty Ann Olsen, 71, of rural Thompson died unexpectedly at her home on Friday, August 2, 2019.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 A.M., Friday, August 9, 2019 at First Baptist Church, 18508 East HWY 9, Forest City, Iowa 50436 with Pastor Kevin Olson of Bethel Lutheran Brethren Church officiating.

Burial will be held in Rose Hill Cemetery, Thompson, Iowa.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 P.M., Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Cataldo Schott Funeral Chapel, 505 N. Clark St., Forest City, Iowa.

Arrangements are with Cataldo Schott Funeral Home in Forest City. 641-585-2685

Online condolences for the family may be left at www.cataldoschottfh.com

