Betty Ann Olsen
THOMPSON, IOWA - Betty Ann Olsen, 71, of rural Thompson died unexpectedly at her home on Friday, August 2, 2019.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 A.M., Friday, August 9, 2019 at First Baptist Church, 18508 East HWY 9, Forest City, Iowa 50436 with Pastor Kevin Olson of Bethel Lutheran Brethren Church officiating.
Burial will be held in Rose Hill Cemetery, Thompson, Iowa.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 P.M., Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Cataldo Schott Funeral Chapel, 505 N. Clark St., Forest City, Iowa.
Arrangements are with Cataldo Schott Funeral Home in Forest City. 641-585-2685
Online condolences for the family may be left at www.cataldoschottfh.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.