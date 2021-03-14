 Skip to main content
Betty Alice (Tourte) Petersen
GARNER-Betty Alice (Tourte) Petersen, 95, of Garner passed away on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice Unit in Mason City.

A private graveside service will take place at a later date at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery in Adel, Iowa. Cataldo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be sent in Betty's honor to MercyOne North Iowa Hospice. CATALDO FUNERAL HOME 641-923-2841 www.cataldofuneralhome.com

