Betty Alice (Tourte) Petersen

GARNER-Betty Alice (Tourte) Petersen, 95, of Garner passed away on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice Unit in Mason City.

A private graveside service will take place at a later date at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery in Adel, Iowa. Cataldo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be sent in Betty's honor to MercyOne North Iowa Hospice.