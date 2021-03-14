Betty Alice (Tourte) Petersen
GARNER-Betty Alice (Tourte) Petersen, 95, of Garner passed away on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice Unit in Mason City.
A private graveside service will take place at a later date at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery in Adel, Iowa. Cataldo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be sent in Betty's honor to MercyOne North Iowa Hospice. CATALDO FUNERAL HOME 641-923-2841 www.cataldofuneralhome.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.