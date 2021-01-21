Betty A. (Soma) Dorenkamp
Belmond-Betty A. (Soma) Dorenkamp, 89 of Belmond, passed away Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at the Rehabilitation Center of Belmond.
Please note time change.
Private memorial services for Betty Dorenkamp will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, January 23, 2021. The memorial service will be live streamed on First Reformed Church, Meservey, Iowa YouTube channel.
Due to COVID-19, no public visitation will be held.
Condolences may be sent to Betty's family c/o Ewing Funeral Home, P.O. Box 301, Belmond, Iowa 50421.
www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South, Belmond, Iowa 50421, 641-444-3248
