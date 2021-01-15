Betty A. (Soma) Dorenkamp

Belmond-Betty A. (Soma) Dorenkamp, 89 of Belmond, passed away Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at the Rehabilitation Center of Belmond.

Due to winter storm forecast, services for Betty Dorenkamp have been postponed until Saturday, January 23.

Private memorial services for Betty Dorenkamp will be held at 1:30 PM on Saturday, January 23, 2021. The memorial service will be live streamed on First Reformed Church, Meservey, Iowa YouTube channel.

Due to COVID-19, no public visitation will be held.

Condolences may be sent to Betty's family c/o Ewing Funeral Home, P.O. Box 301, Belmond, Iowa 50421.