Betty A. Gausman
Betty Ann Gausman, 86, of Latimer, passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020, at Franklin Country View Nursing Facility in Hampton.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private family graveside service will be held. Betty's family is inviting friends to join her service virtually via "Zoom" at 1:00 p.m., Monday, November 30, 2020. To join the Zoom Meeting:
Meeting ID: 864 7829 5798
Passcode: 5PKx9Q
The Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home of Hampton is assisting Betty's family.
