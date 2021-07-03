Betty A. Arnold

GARNER – Betty A. Arnold, 93, of Garner passed away Friday, July 2, 2021 at her home.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at the United Methodist Church in Garner with Rev. Michael Shaffer officiating. Burial will be at Madison Township Cemetery in Forest City.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Tuesday at Cataldo Funeral Chapel, 160 E. 4th St., Garner and will resume one hour prior to services at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Garner United Methodist Church, Forest City United Methodist Church, Forest City American Legion Post No. 121 or to the NIACC Nursing Department. CATALDO FUNERAL HOME, (641) 923-2841. www.cataldofuneralhome.com.