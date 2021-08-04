MASON CITY-Bethel Ann (Borchardt) Fahrenholtz, 87, of Mason City, died on Saturday, July 31, 2021, at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 9, 2021, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 213 N. Pennsylvania Ave, with Pastor Kathy Graves officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in the Grafton Cemetery. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com