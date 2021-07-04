 Skip to main content
Beth McBride
Beth McBride

Beth McBride

MASON CITY—Beth McBride, 90, of Mason City, passed away Wednesday (November 8, 2017) at Good Shepherd Health Center, Mason City.

A graveside inurnment will be held at 1 p.m. July 7, 2021 at Sunset Rest Cemetery, Northwood, Iowa.

Arrangements handled by Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd Street NE., Mason City, 641-423-2372. Colonialchapels.com

