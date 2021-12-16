 Skip to main content
Beth M. Boelsen

NORA SPRINGS-Beth M. Boelsen, 76, of Nora Springs, passed away Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at MercyOne North Iowa in Mason City following a brief illness.

A funeral service will be held 2:00 pm Saturday, December 18, at Hanford Community Church, 12411 Spruce Ave., Mason City, with Rev. Dan Carlson officiating. Beth will be laid to rest at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery, Adel.

A livestream will be available through the Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel Facebook page.

Sheckler Colonial Chapel, 114 N. Hawkeye Ave., Nora Springs. ColonialChapels.com

