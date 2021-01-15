Beth Elaine Enright

Mason City - Beth Elaine Enright, 61, of Mason City, died Sunday, May 24, 2020, at her home surrounded by family.

Per Beth's wishes, her body has been cremated and a private Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, January 16, 2021, at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church in Mason City, with Rev. Matthew Muters officiating.

A recording of Beth's Celebration will be available for viewing on her tribute page at www.colonialchapels.com.

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City. 641-423-2372. ColonialChapels.com.