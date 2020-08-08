You have permission to edit this article.
Bertie N. Torres
Bertie N. Torres

Bertie N. Torres

Bertie N. Torres, 92, of Mason City, passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Sheffield Care Center.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Hospice of North Iowa, Mason City.

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd Street NE, Mason City.641-423-2372.ColonialChapels.com

