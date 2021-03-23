MESERVEY-Bertha Trager, 95, of Meservey, passed away Monday, March 15, 2021 at the Rehabilitation Center of Belmond.

Funeral Services for Bertha Trager will be held on Thursday, March 25, 2021 at 2:00 PM at the First Reformed Church, 620 2nd Street in Meservey with Rev. Rodney Meester officiating. Burial will be in the Meservey Cemetery.