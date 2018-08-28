Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Bertha Thielen

Bertha Thielen, 92, of Latimer, Iowa, passed away Saturday, August 25, 2018, at the Rehabilitation Center of Hampton.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, August 30, 2018, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Latimer, with Rev. Travis Berg officiating. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, August 29, 2018, at Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home in Hampton. Burial will take place in the St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery in Latimer.

