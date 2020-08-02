You have permission to edit this article.
Bertha "Bert" E. Neeley
Bertha “Bert” E. Neeley

Bertha “Bert” E. Neeley

Bertha “Bert” E. Neeley

St. Ansgar, IA – Bertha “Bert” E. Neeley, 93, of St. Ansgar, died Friday, July 1, 2020 at the Stacyville Community Nursing Home in Stacyville. A private family service will be held.

Schroeder & Sites Funeral Home, St. Ansgar, 641-713-4920, www.schroederandsites.com.

