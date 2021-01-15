Berniece G. Beers

Berniece G. Beers, age 95 of Albert Lea, MN, formerly of Emmons, passed away on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at Thorne Crest in Albert Lea.

Memorial service will be 11:00 AM, Monday, January 18, 2021 at Emmons Lutheran Church, 490 Pearl Street, Emmons, MN 56029, face coverings are mandatory and social distancing will be observed. Pastor Ryan M. Henkel officiating.

Memorial visitation will be 4-6PM Sunday at Schott Funeral Homes, Mittelstadt Chapel, 902 E. Main Street, Lake Mills, IA. Face coverings are mandatory and social distancing will be observed.

Inurnment will take place at Kensett Cemetery, Kensett, IA, at a later date.

You can contact the family with on-line condolences at: www.schottfuneralhomes.com. 641-592-0221.