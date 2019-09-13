{{featured_button_text}}
Bernice T. Eness

GARNER – Bernice T. Eness, 96, of Garner passed away Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Concord Care Center in Garner.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 A.M., Saturday, September 14th at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Garner with Rev. Scott Kozisek officiating. Burial will be at Concord Township Cemetery in Garner.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church.

Memorials may be directed to St. Paul Lutheran Church or Little Lambs Preschool.

Arrangements are with Cataldo Funeral Home. CATALDO FUNERAL HOME 641-923-2841

www.cataldofuneralhome.com

