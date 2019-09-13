Bernice T. Eness
GARNER – Bernice T. Eness, 96, of Garner passed away Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Concord Care Center in Garner.
Funeral services will be held 10:30 A.M., Saturday, September 14th at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Garner with Rev. Scott Kozisek officiating. Burial will be at Concord Township Cemetery in Garner.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church.
You have free articles remaining.
Memorials may be directed to St. Paul Lutheran Church or Little Lambs Preschool.
Arrangements are with Cataldo Funeral Home. CATALDO FUNERAL HOME 641-923-2841
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.