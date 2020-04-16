Bernice Schulz
OSAGE - Bernice Schulz, age 91, of Osage, died Monday, April 13, 2020, at the Faith Lutheran Home in Osage.
Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will not be having public services at this time. A private graveside service was held at the St. Ansgar Cemetery with Rev. Christopher B. Staley officiating.
Champion Funeral Home in Osage is assisting the family. www.champion-bucheitfuneralhome.com, Champion Funeral Home, 641-732-3706.
