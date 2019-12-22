Bernice M. Hartwig
0 comments

Bernice M. Hartwig

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

OSAGE -- Bernice Mae Hartwig, 94, of La Crosse, Wis., and formerly of Osage, died Wednesday, Dec. 18, at Bethany Riverside Transitional Care in La Crosse. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Osage with Rev. Bruce Kaltwasser officiating; burial in Osage Cemetery. Visitation is 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at the church. Champion-Bucheit Funeral Home in Osage is assisting the family, (641)732-3706; www.champion-bucheitfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Bernice Hartwig as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News