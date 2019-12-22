Bernice M. Hartwig

OSAGE -- Bernice Mae Hartwig, 94, of La Crosse, Wis., and formerly of Osage, died Wednesday, Dec. 18, at Bethany Riverside Transitional Care in La Crosse. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Osage with Rev. Bruce Kaltwasser officiating; burial in Osage Cemetery. Visitation is 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at the church. Champion-Bucheit Funeral Home in Osage is assisting the family, (641)732-3706; www.champion-bucheitfuneralhome.com