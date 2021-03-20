 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bernice L. Neal
0 comments

Bernice L. Neal

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Bernice L. Neal

CLEAR LAKE-Bernice L. Neal, 95, of Clear Lake passed away Thursday, March 18, 2021 at Oakwood Care Center, Clear Lake.

Arrangements are pending with Ward Van Slyke Colonial chapel.

Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Avenue North, Clear Lake, 641-357-2193. colonialchapels.com.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Michael Cohen meets with Manhattan DA about Trump

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News