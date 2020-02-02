BELMOND -- Bernice Andrews, 94, of Belmond, died Thursday, Jan. 30, at the Rehabilitation Center of Belmond. Funeral services are 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, at United Church of Rowan, 811 Pesch St., Rowan; burial in Graceland Cemetery, Rowan. Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3, at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane S., Belmond, and for an hour prior to services at the church.; www.ewingfh.com.