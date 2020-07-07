Bernard Pannkuk
BRITT — Bernard Pannkuk, 96, of Britt, passed away Friday, July 3, 2020 at Westview Care Center in Britt.

Graveside services for Bernard Pannkuk will be private, and a Celebration of Life is being planned for a later date.

Ewing Funeral Home in Britt is assisting the family, www.ewingfh.com; 641-843-3839.

