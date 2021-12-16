MASON CITY-Bernadine Rodemeyer, 85, of Mason City, passed away Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City.

A Funeral Service will be held 10:00 am Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 419 N Delaware Ave, Mason City. Burial will follow in Elmwood St. Joseph Cemetery.

Visitation with public viewing will be held Friday evening, December 17, at Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm and will resume one hour prior to Bernadine's service at the church on Saturday.