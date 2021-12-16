Bernadine Rodemeyer
MASON CITY-Bernadine Rodemeyer, 85, of Mason City, passed away Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City.
A Funeral Service will be held 10:00 am Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 419 N Delaware Ave, Mason City. Burial will follow in Elmwood St. Joseph Cemetery.
Visitation with public viewing will be held Friday evening, December 17, at Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm and will resume one hour prior to Bernadine's service at the church on Saturday.
Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City. (641)423-2372. ColonialChapels.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.