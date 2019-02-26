Try 1 month for 99¢
GARNER – Bernadine “Bernie” Hawe, 94, of Garner, passed away Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Concord Care Center in Garner, surrounded by her loving husband and children.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 A.M., Thursday, February 28, 2019 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Garner with Rev. Jim Dubert officiating. Burial will be at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Cemetery in Belmond.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 P.M., Wednesday at St. Boniface Catholic Church with a Scriptural wake service at 3:30 P.M. followed by a rosary. Arrangements are with Cataldo Funeral Home in Garner. 641-923-2841 www.cataldofuneralhome.com

