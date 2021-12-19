Bernadette “Babe” M. Van Zile
Bernadette “Babe” M. Van Zile, 99, of Mason City, died Saturday, December 18, 2021, at Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at Epiphany Parish Holy Family Catholic Church, 722 N. Adams Ave., Mason City, with Rev. Neil Manternach officiating. Burial will be at Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery in Mason City.
Visitation will be held from 4:00-6:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, where a Rosary will begin at 3:30 p.m., followed by a Scriptural Wake Service. Babe's family recommends that masks be worn at visitation and the funeral.
Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City. 641-423-2372. ColonialChapels.com.
