Bernadette “Babe” M. Van Zile

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at Epiphany Parish Holy Family Catholic Church, 722 N. Adams Ave., Mason City, with Rev. Neil Manternach officiating. Burial will be at Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery in Mason City.

Visitation will be held from 4:00-6:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, where a Rosary will begin at 3:30 p.m., followed by a Scriptural Wake Service. Babe's family recommends that masks be worn at visitation and the funeral.