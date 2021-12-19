 Skip to main content
Bernadette “Babe” M. Van Zile

Bernadette “Babe” M. Van Zile, 99, of Mason City, died Saturday, December 18, 2021, at Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at Epiphany Parish Holy Family Catholic Church, 722 N. Adams Ave., Mason City, with Rev. Neil Manternach officiating. Burial will be at Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery in Mason City.

Visitation will be held from 4:00-6:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, where a Rosary will begin at 3:30 p.m., followed by a Scriptural Wake Service. Babe's family recommends that masks be worn at visitation and the funeral.

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City. 641-423-2372. ColonialChapels.com.

