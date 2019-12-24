Bennie Leroy Harms
Mason City – Bennie Leroy Harms, 82, of Mason City, passed into the arms of his Savior, Jesus Christ, on Saturday, December 21, 2019 after many years of suffering from COPD and sugar diabetes.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 329 East State Street, Mason City, with the Rev. Matthew Muters officiating. Burial will follow in Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery, Mason City.

Visitation with public viewing will be held Friday evening, December 27, 2019, from 5 pm until 7 pm at Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City, and will resume one hour prior to the funeral service at the church on Saturday.

Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City. (641)423-2372. ColonialChapels.com.

