Bennie A. McGrath
Bennie A. McGrath

Bennie A. McGrath

CLARION - Bennie A. McGrath, 84, of Clarion passed away Thursday, December 17, 2020 at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in Mason City.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East, Clarion, Iowa 50525, 515-532-2233

