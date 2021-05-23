 Skip to main content
Bennie A. McGrath
Bennie A. McGrath

Bennie A. McGrath

CLARION-Bennie A. McGrath, 84, of Clarion passed away Thursday, December 17, 2020 at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in Mason City.

Memorial services for Bennie McGrath will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, May 29, 2021 at Clarion United Presbyterian Church, 219 First Street North West in Clarion with Pastor Bill Kem officiating. Burial will be at St. John's Catholic Cemetery in Clarion.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church on Saturday.

Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East, Clarion, Iowa 50525, 515-532-2233

