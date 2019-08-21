{{featured_button_text}}

Belva Vician

Belva Vician, 92, passed away August 3, 2019 in Lincoln, Nebraska.

A Celebration of Her Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday August 24, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 213 N Pennsylvania, Mason City, with Reverend Kevin Jones officiating. Belva will be laid to rest next to her husband, William, in Memorial Park Cemetery.

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel. 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, IA 50401. (641) 423-2372. ColonialChapels.com

