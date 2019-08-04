{{featured_button_text}}

MASON CITY -- Belva I. Vician, 92, of Lincoln, NE and formerly of Mason City, died Saturday (August 3, 2019) at her home in Lincoln.

Arrangements are pending with Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapels, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City. (641)423-2372. ColonialChapels.com

