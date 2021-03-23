 Skip to main content
Beckett Allen Petersen
CLEAR LAKE–Beckett Allen Petersen, 12, of Clear Lake, passed away Sunday, March 21, 2021, at his home surrounded by family. Arrangements are pending.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. N., Clear Lake. 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com.

