Beatrice K. Ferleman
0 comments

Beatrice K. Ferleman

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MASON CITY --- Beatrice K. Ferleman, 69, of Mason City, died Monday, Dec. 23, at MercyOne North Iowa in Mason City. Per her wishes, cremation has been accorded and a graveside service will be held in the spring. Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel. 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, (641) 423-2372. ColonialChapels.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Beatrice Ferleman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News