MASON CITY --- Beatrice K. Ferleman, 69, of Mason City, died Monday, Dec. 23, at MercyOne North Iowa in Mason City. Per her wishes, cremation has been accorded and a graveside service will be held in the spring. Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel. 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, (641) 423-2372. ColonialChapels.com.
