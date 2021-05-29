MASON CITY-Beatrice I. Johnson, 99 of 310 N. Taft, Mason City, died Thursday morning, May 27, 2021 at home with her daughter by her side.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 am, Tuesday, June 1st, 2020 at First Baptist Church, Mason City. Officiating will be Rev. Jim Bringman. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church. Interment will be in Memorial Park Cemetery, Mason City.