Beatrice I. Johnson
Beatrice I. Johnson

Beatrice I. Johnson

Beatrice I. Johnson

MASON CITY-Beatrice I. Johnson, 99 of 310 N. Taft, Mason City, died Thursday morning, May 27, 2021 at home with her daughter by her side.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 am, Tuesday, June 1st, 2020 at First Baptist Church, Mason City. Officiating will be Rev. Jim Bringman. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church. Interment will be in Memorial Park Cemetery, Mason City.

For full obit and picture go to www.Fullertonfh.com. Facebook/Fullertonfuneralhomes Fullerton Funeral Home, 123 2nd St SE, Mason City, IA 50401, 641-423-8676

