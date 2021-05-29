Beatrice I. Johnson
MASON CITY-Beatrice I. Johnson, 99 of 310 N. Taft, Mason City, died Thursday morning, May 27, 2021 at home with her daughter by her side.
Funeral services will be held 10:30 am, Tuesday, June 1st, 2020 at First Baptist Church, Mason City. Officiating will be Rev. Jim Bringman. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church. Interment will be in Memorial Park Cemetery, Mason City.
For full obit and picture go to www.Fullertonfh.com. Facebook/Fullertonfuneralhomes Fullerton Funeral Home, 123 2nd St SE, Mason City, IA 50401, 641-423-8676
Tags
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.