Beatrice “Bea” Smoley
BUFFALO CENTER-Beatrice “Bea” Smoley, 88, of Buffalo Center passed away September 24, 2021, at Timely Mission Nursing Home in Buffalo Center, Iowa. A funeral service will be held 10:30 am Friday, October 1 at the United Methodist Church in Buffalo Center. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery in Buffalo Center. A visitation will take place 5 - 7 pm Thursday at Oakcrest Funeral Home – Winter Chapel in Buffalo Center. Online condolences may be left at oakcrestfuneralservices.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.