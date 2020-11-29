Bazetta Jane (Reints) Kew

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at Zion Reformed Church in rural Sheffield. A time of viewing will be open from 9:45 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., prior to the service at the church. Due to COVID-19, those in attendance will be required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing at all times. A private family burial will take place in the Hampton Cemetery. The Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home of Hampton is assisting Bazetta's family.