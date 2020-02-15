Barry C. Trump
MASON CITY: Barry C Trump, 72, of Mason City, passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice. A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at Epiphany Parish Holy Family Catholic Church, 714 North Adams, Mason City. A visitation will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020, from 4-7 p.m. with a Vigil Service at 6:30 p.m., at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania Ave. Inurnment will be held in Owens Grove Cemetery, Mason City. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made out to Community Kitchen of Iowa Inc., 606 N Monroe Ave, Mason City. Epiphany Parish Holy Family Catholic Church, 714 North Adams or the American Cancer Center Hope Lodge, 411 2nd St NW, Rochester, MN 55901. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.
