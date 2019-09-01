{{featured_button_text}}

OSAGE --- Barbara Birum Elman Soukup of Georgetown, Texas, and formerly of Osage, died Wednesday Aug. 28, in Georgetown. Graveside services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, at Osage Cemetery with Pastor Sue Thomas officiating. Enter the cemetery thru Gate 5. Champion-Bucheit Funeral Home, 641-732-3706.

