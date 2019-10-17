Barbara Mildred Pinkham
Clear Lake - Barbara Mildred Pinkham, 86, of Clear Lake, died Monday, October 14, 2019, at Oakwood Care Center in Clear Lake.
Funeral services will be 4:00 p.m. Monday, October 21, 2019, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake, with Mark Doebel officiating. Inurnment will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Cedar Falls at a later date.
Visitation will be from 4:00-6:00 p.m. Sunday, October 20, 2019, at the funeral home in Clear Lake.
Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake. 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com.
