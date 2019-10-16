Barbara Johanna Elisabeth Streit
STACYVILLE - Barbara Johanna Elisabeth Streit, 97, of Stacyville, Iowa died Saturday, October 12, 2019 at the Stacyville Community Nursing Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 AM on Saturday, October 19, at Visitation Catholic Church in Stacyville with the Rev. Raymond Burkle officiating; burial will follow in Visitation Cemetery.
Visitation will be Friday, October 18, at the church with a scripture service at 4:30 PM and rosary at 7:00 PM. While Barb liked flowers, she would prefer memorials to Visitation Catholic Church, PO Box 144, Stacyville, Iowa 50476.
Schroeder & Sites Funeral Home of St. Ansgar, Iowa is in charge of arrangements.
