Barbara Jean (Sams) Dwyer
Barbara Jean (Sams) Dwyer

Barbara Jean (Sams) Dwyer

CLEAR LAKE-Barbara Jean (Sams) Dwyer, 89, of Clear Lake, passed away surrounded by family on Monday, April 19, 2021, in Clear Lake.

A Celebration of Life will be held later this year and inurnment will be at Memorial Park Cemetery in Mason City.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. N., Clear Lake. 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com.

