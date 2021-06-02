 Skip to main content
Barbara Jean Kellogg
MASON CITY-Barbara Jean Kellogg, 70, died peacefully surrounded by loved ones in her Mason City home on Thursday, February 4, 2021.

A Graveside Service will be held 10:30am, Friday, June 4, 2021 at Memorial Park Cemetery, 11495 265th St, Mason City, IA.

Memorials may be directed to the family at the address of 418 21st ST SE, Mason City, IA 50401.

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel 126 3rd St NE Mason City 641-423-2372 ColonialChapels.com

