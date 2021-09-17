 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Barbara J. Rush
0 comments

Barbara J. Rush

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Barbara J. Rush

Barbara J. Rush

MASON CITY-Barbara J. Rush, 75, of Mason City, IA died on Thursday, September 16, 2021 at MercyOne Hospice Inpatient Unit in Mason City. Per her wishes, she will be cremated and a private family graveside service will take place at a later date.

Fullerton Funeral Home, 123 2nd St SE, Mason City, IA 50401, 641-423-8676 www.Fullertonfh.com Facebook/Fullertonfuneralhomes

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

U.N. refugee chief warns 'suffering' in Afghanistan

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News