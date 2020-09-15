Barbara J. Borkowski
Barbara Jean Borkowski, 85 of Leland died peacefully, Sunday, September 13, 2020 at her home.
Graveside Funeral Services will be held 11:00 A.M., Saturday, September 19, 2020 at the Jefferson Cemetery, Jefferson, Iowa with Pastor Robert McKnight of the Church of Christ in Scranton, Iowa officiating. The family request face coverings and social distancing guidelines will be followed for everyone's safety. Please bring a lawn chair if you would like to attend.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 P.M., Friday, September 18, 2020 at Schott Funeral Chapel, 505 North Clark St., Forest City, Iowa. A face covering and social distancing is suggested for those attending.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Barbara Jean Borkowski memorial fund in care of the family.
Arrangements are with Schott Funeral Home in Forest City.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.schottfuneralhomes.com.
