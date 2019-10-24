{{featured_button_text}}

Barbara Elsie Blake Stock

Greene: A Memorial Service for Barbara ‘Barb' Stock, 95, of Greene, will be 1:30 p.m. Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Retz Funeral Home, 519 N. First St. Greene, with Pastor Daniel Flucke officiating. Burial will be in the Rose Hill Cemetery, Greene.

There will be a reception time from 12:00-1:30 p.m. at Retz Funeral Home, Greene. (also on Saturday)

Barbara passed away on October 22, 2019 at the Rehabilitation Center of Allison in Allison, Iowa.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Greene Volunteer Ambulance Service, P.O. Box 471 Greene, Iowa 50636.

Services have been entrusted to Retz Funeral Home, 519 N. First St. Greene 641-823-4457 www.retzfh.com

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments