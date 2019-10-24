Barbara Elsie Blake Stock
Greene: A Memorial Service for Barbara ‘Barb' Stock, 95, of Greene, will be 1:30 p.m. Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Retz Funeral Home, 519 N. First St. Greene, with Pastor Daniel Flucke officiating. Burial will be in the Rose Hill Cemetery, Greene.
There will be a reception time from 12:00-1:30 p.m. at Retz Funeral Home, Greene. (also on Saturday)
Barbara passed away on October 22, 2019 at the Rehabilitation Center of Allison in Allison, Iowa.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Greene Volunteer Ambulance Service, P.O. Box 471 Greene, Iowa 50636.
