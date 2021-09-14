 Skip to main content
Barbara A. Vermedahl
LAKE MILLS-Barbara A. (Martinson) Vermedahl, age 68 of Lake Mills, died on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at MercyOne Medical Center-North Iowa in Mason City, Iowa.

A memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, September 16, 2021 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 406 S. Grant St. in Lake Mills with Father Joseph Sevcik officiating. Inurnment will take place in St. Theodore's Catholic Cemetery in Albert Lea, Minnesota.

Visitation for Barb will be held on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Schott Funeral Homes Mittelstadt Chapel, 902 E. Main St. in Lake Mills.

You can contact the family with on-line condolences at: www.schottfuneralhomes.com 641-592-0221

