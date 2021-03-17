 Skip to main content
MASON CITY-Barbara A. O'Brien, 74, of Mason City, passed away Sunday, March 14, 2021 at the Muse Norris Hospice Inpatient Unit in Mason City.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 am Friday, March 19, 2021 at Epiphany Parish – St. Joseph Catholic Church, 302 5th St SE, Mason City, with the Rev. Josh Link, Celebrant.

Visitation with viewing will be held Thursday evening, March 18, 2021 from 5:00 pm until 7:00pm at Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City. A Scriptural wake service will begin at 7:00 pm.

Should friends desire, memorials may be left in Barb's honor to Mercy One North Iowa Hospice, Mason City.

Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City. (641)423-2372. ColonialChapels.com.

