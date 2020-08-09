Barbar Bartelt

THORNTON - Barbara Bartelt, 61, of Thornton, passed away Monday July 27, 2020 at her home. A visitation will be held 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Retz Funeral Home, 107 N. 2nd Street, Thornton. A Time of Sharing Service will be held at 7:00 p.m. Barbara was born April 28, 1959 in Osaka, Japan while her father was in the US Air Force. She graduated from Thornton High School with the class of 1977.