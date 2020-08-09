THORNTON - Barbara Bartelt, 61, of Thornton, passed away Monday July 27, 2020 at her home. A visitation will be held 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Retz Funeral Home, 107 N. 2nd Street, Thornton. A Time of Sharing Service will be held at 7:00 p.m. Barbara was born April 28, 1959 in Osaka, Japan while her father was in the US Air Force. She graduated from Thornton High School with the class of 1977.
Retz Funeral Home 641-998-2311
To plant a tree in memory of Barbar Bartelt as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
