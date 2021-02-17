August R. "Auggie" Baumann
Buffalo Center - A memorial service for August R. "Auggie" Baumann, 78, of Buffalo Center, will be held Saturday, February 20, 2021, at 11:00 AM at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Buffalo Center. His family will greet friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Social distancing practices will be followed and masks are required. The memorial service will be live streamed on Oakcrest Funeral Services' Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/oakcrestfuneralservices.com.
Oakcrest Funeral Services of Buffalo Center in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made to www.oakcresfuneralservices.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.