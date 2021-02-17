Buffalo Center - A memorial service for August R. "Auggie" Baumann, 78, of Buffalo Center, will be held Saturday, February 20, 2021, at 11:00 AM at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Buffalo Center. His family will greet friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Social distancing practices will be followed and masks are required. The memorial service will be live streamed on Oakcrest Funeral Services' Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/oakcrestfuneralservices.com.