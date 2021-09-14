 Skip to main content
MASON CITY-Audrey M. Hanna, 94, of Mason City, passed away on Friday, September 10, 2021, at the Good Shepherd Health Center. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, September 20, 2021, at St. John's Lutheran Church, 232 Way Ave, Woden, Iowa. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, September 19, 2021, at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 N Pennsylvania Ave. Inurnment will be held in the Grant Township Cemetery, rural Woden. Memorials may be directed to St. John's Lutheran Church or St. Croix Hospice. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.

