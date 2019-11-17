{{featured_button_text}}

CLARION --- Audrey E. Sisson, 89, formerly of Goldfield, died Friday, Nov. 15. A memorial visitation will be 4 to 6 p.m. today at Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Ave. East, Clarion. www.ewingfh.com

