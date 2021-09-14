 Skip to main content
Arthur R. Berge
OSAGE-Arthur R. Berge, age 82 of Osage, died Friday, September 10, 2021 at MercyOne North Iowa in Mason City.

Cremation has taken place.

Memorial services will be held 11:00 am, Friday, September 17, 2021 at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Osage, with the Rev. Cindy S. Krause officiating. Inurnment will be in the Osage Cemetery. A visitation will be held Friday at the church from 10:00 till 11:00. There will also be a time to greet the family and have lunch and fellowship following the services, in the fellowship hall.

