Arthur R. Berge
OSAGE-Arthur R. Berge, age 82 of Osage, died Friday, September 10, 2021 at MercyOne North Iowa in Mason City.
Cremation has taken place.
Memorial services will be held 11:00 am, Friday, September 17, 2021 at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Osage, with the Rev. Cindy S. Krause officiating. Inurnment will be in the Osage Cemetery. A visitation will be held Friday at the church from 10:00 till 11:00. There will also be a time to greet the family and have lunch and fellowship following the services, in the fellowship hall.
